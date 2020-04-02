Don't lump medicine with alcohol delivery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a local cannabis dispensary, we were disappointed to see medical marijuana delivery lumped in with alcohol deliveries ("Booze, beer, wine and pot available for delivery in Missoula," by David Erickson, March 25).

As an owner of Dancing Goat Gardens, a medical cannabis dispensary here in Missoula, we are taking measures to protect our patients while also ensuring they have access to the products they need to help with chronic pain, neuropathy, post-traumatic stress disorder and more.

Medical cannabis is an essential treatment for many Montanans, whereas alcohol is a recreational product with no medicinal value. While recreational use will likely appear on the ballot this fall, in today's crisis those needing cannabis for medical use already face substantial stigma and bias.

Delivery service is a compassionate and vital service that almost all of us are now providing to aid those who are too at-risk for even pharmacy-style pick-up. While it made for a clever headline, cannabis delivery is very different from delivery of recreational beverages!

Kimimila Bostrom,

Missoula

