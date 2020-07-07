Don't name forts after traitors to US

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump has indicated that he will sign no bill that changes the names of military forts which are named after Confederate generals. He says that it detracts from our glorious heritage.

I grew up in a small town in North Caroline that borders Ft. Bragg. It is the home of the Army XVIII Airborne Corps and headquarters of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. This is 19 square miles packed with our very best citizens who have taken the scared oath to defend the Constitution and defend our nation. They would die for the rest of us.

They are stationed at a fort named after the Confederate General Braxton Bragg, who was a West Point graduate and took the same oath as every soldier does but with one significant difference. He betrayed his country and fought for the other side, a nation that enslaved millions and waged war against the United States. His actions led to the deaths of thousands of U.S. soldiers.

The reason that we should not wave the Confederate flag and name our forts after traitors is the same reason you will never find a flag with a swastika or a Fort Himmler in Germany.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

