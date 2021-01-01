 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't strip public's mask protection

Don't strip public's mask protection

{{featured_button_text}}

Attention Governor-elect Greg Gianforte:

COVID-19 is rampant throughout America. However, Montana’s infection rate is declining thanks to Governor Bullock’s mandates he directed. Wearing masks has undoubtedly contributed to this decline.

As you prepare to assume the title of governor and manage the COVID-19 virus, don’t dismiss the “wear a mask” mandate. You state that you will wear one in the capital, and that you trust Montanans to act responsibly with respect to wearing masks. You know very well that protesters and others will immediately toss their masks aside, thus inviting a resurgence of COVID-19.

As a senior citizen (I am 80-plus years old), don’t strip this protection from the public. It is hard enough trying to remain healthy, i.e. COVID-19-free. I implore you to exercise responsibility and continue the mask mandate. California got careless about taking precautions. Look at the tragic situation they’re in now. This is what could happen if you start removing Bullock’s mandates.

Just because you’re a Donald Trump supporter doesn’t mean you have to follow his reckless actions about not wearing masks. Use some common sense, decency and respect for the people of Montana. Act like you care about the Montanans who elected you!

Nona Babcock,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
6
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Dictator wanted to create havoc
Letters

Dictator wanted to create havoc

Remember when Saddam Hussein knew he had lost the war with the American-led allies in his quest to take over Kuwait? As an egocentric dictator…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News