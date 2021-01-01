Don't strip public's mask protection

Attention Governor-elect Greg Gianforte:

COVID-19 is rampant throughout America. However, Montana’s infection rate is declining thanks to Governor Bullock’s mandates he directed. Wearing masks has undoubtedly contributed to this decline.

As you prepare to assume the title of governor and manage the COVID-19 virus, don’t dismiss the “wear a mask” mandate. You state that you will wear one in the capital, and that you trust Montanans to act responsibly with respect to wearing masks. You know very well that protesters and others will immediately toss their masks aside, thus inviting a resurgence of COVID-19.

As a senior citizen (I am 80-plus years old), don’t strip this protection from the public. It is hard enough trying to remain healthy, i.e. COVID-19-free. I implore you to exercise responsibility and continue the mask mandate. California got careless about taking precautions. Look at the tragic situation they’re in now. This is what could happen if you start removing Bullock’s mandates.

Just because you’re a Donald Trump supporter doesn’t mean you have to follow his reckless actions about not wearing masks. Use some common sense, decency and respect for the people of Montana. Act like you care about the Montanans who elected you!