Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BLM) poster. Videoed businesses that refuse have their refusal posted on Facebook and are made subject to boycott. There are excellent reasons to refuse. The main one is embodied in knowing who BLM truly is.

BLM is a violent Marxist organization built on a foundation of lies ("Hands up don't shoot" and "Trayvon Martin was a harmless child skipping home with a basket of Skittles before being gunned down in cold blood by a 'self-proclaimed' Hispanic."). BLM attacks anyone who disagrees with them, and, like the CSKT, if you don't embrace their policy objectives, you are labeled a racist. BLM has called for the death of police officers and leads the charge on defunding the police. BLM's co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, stated, "We are trained Marxists." Do not forget that Marxism/Communism was the engine of genocide in the last century. BLM and their foundation of lies fits right in with Stalin and Mao, and tribal members are fine with calling them friends. Indeed, they insist you embrace them as well — or else.