Don't trust FDA to regulate vaccines

You may wish to consider some balanced reporting. The maker of the new COVID vaccine is Pfizer. They are a known corporate felon that has fudged company test results many times in the past.

You must know that the regulations for the drug industry in our country today are enforced by the Food and Drug Administration, which is owned by the drug companies and Donald Trump.

To translate the FDA’s regulation: “Emergency release of a vaccine,” for the major drug companies, means: Whoopee! Prove nothing! Make money! And run!

Ed Dramer,

Kalispell

