 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't try to 'fix' voter registration

Don't try to 'fix' voter registration

{{featured_button_text}}

People or bureaucracy?

House Bill 176 has been progressing through the Montana Legislature, but I think its supporters are determined to fix something that isn't broken, at the risk of disenfranchising Montana voters.

The bill would eliminate same-day voter registration. Same-day voter registration allows any qualified Montana resident to register on Election Day and cast a ballot. In Montana this has been working successfully for decades. As has been reported by the election administrators in the state, voter fraud has not threatened the integrity of Montana elections.

Fears of election fraud in other states does not stand up to scrutiny in Montana, and most elected officials agree that our elections have been fair and accurate.

HB 176 prioritizes bureaucracy rather than an individual's right to vote. This flies in the face of limited government.

If these restrictions go into effect, there will be Montana residents who show up at the polls thinking they're registered, only to discover they can't vote, due to our legislators prioritizing a streamlined bureaucracy over Montanans' right to vote.

If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it.

Nicolette McConnell,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remebering fateful crash
Letters

Remebering fateful crash

On a cool, misty, evening atop Airport Hill outside of Cut Bank, Montana. All I can't remember late 70s. The softball fields were near the air…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News