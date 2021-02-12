Don't try to 'fix' voter registration

People or bureaucracy?

House Bill 176 has been progressing through the Montana Legislature, but I think its supporters are determined to fix something that isn't broken, at the risk of disenfranchising Montana voters.

The bill would eliminate same-day voter registration. Same-day voter registration allows any qualified Montana resident to register on Election Day and cast a ballot. In Montana this has been working successfully for decades. As has been reported by the election administrators in the state, voter fraud has not threatened the integrity of Montana elections.

Fears of election fraud in other states does not stand up to scrutiny in Montana, and most elected officials agree that our elections have been fair and accurate.

HB 176 prioritizes bureaucracy rather than an individual's right to vote. This flies in the face of limited government.

If these restrictions go into effect, there will be Montana residents who show up at the polls thinking they're registered, only to discover they can't vote, due to our legislators prioritizing a streamlined bureaucracy over Montanans' right to vote.

If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it.