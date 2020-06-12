Don't use Floyd's death to fuel race war

Talk about black and white. Ethnicity is being used to divide.

What happened to George Floyd obviously is horrific and wrong, but to use it as yet another hyperbolic race war, with nauseating white attempts to make up for all that they haven’t done to correct eons of racism, makes me want to hurl.

I want you bleeding white hearts to shut up. I want you black elites to shut up. We are all homo sapiens if not the superior flora and fauna. Just shut up!

Tami Williams,

Missoula

