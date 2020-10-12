 Skip to main content
Don't vote for O'Brien in SD 46

Shannon O'Brien has entered into a political race for House District 46. O'Brien was the dean at Missoula College from July 1, 2015 until accepting a buyout on Dec. 13, 2017. She stated she wanted to spend more time with her family. Her position was not eliminated; she had to be replaced. She received thousands of dollars in severance pay. A short time later, she started a consulting business. Sounds like she lied about wanting to spent time with family.

O'Brien now wants to be a lawmaker. O'Brien, her husband and son violate the city leash law constantly. I have filed numerous complaints with Animal Control and they won't cite them until they catch them in the act. Not a very good law-abiding citizen.  

A vote for Shannon O'Brien would be a mistake.

Darlene Friesz,

Missoula

