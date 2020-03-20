Dooling is what Montana is truly about

My name is DuWayne Wilson. Both sides of my family have farmed and ranched in Montana since the early 1900s. We have, as a family, weathered tough markets, sickness, tragedy, the depression, grasshopper infestations and drought. Our family has farmers and ranchers, school teachers, business owners, bankers, engineers, soldiers and entrepreneurs. We also have volunteers on local, state and national boards, whether it is a co-op, school board, 4-H council or in educational leadership.

I personally have worked as a mechanic, school teacher, store owner and as an agriculture producer. I really feel like I have a feeling for what it means to be a Montanan!

After my college education ended, I accepted my first job as as an agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser at a class C school in southwestern Montana. It was one of the truly biggest privileges I have ever been given. I have literally worked with hundreds of young men and women in our great state over a period or 25 years.

