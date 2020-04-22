Dooling will be guardian of agriculture

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John F. Kennedy explained it best, “The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays freight both ways.”

In the Montana U.S. congressional race, only one candidate can be a guardian of agriculture, which is the heartbeat and lifeline of Montana. That candidate is Joe Dooling.

As a lifelong agriculture producer, Dooling, his wife Julie and their family have experienced first-hand the impacts of mismanagement of Montana agricultural interests. Volatile/monopolized markets, water rights, land access, limitations in ag lending, as well as crop loss and lack of financial support. Dooling has been proactive at the local, state and even national level to protect the interests of Montana and fight to make changes in policies that were set by outside parties that didn’t have the experience, knowledge or education to make these decisions.

Today Dooling is either in the field on his tractor, feeding hay to his cattle or bottle feeding their bum calf. He is a steward of the land, shepherd of his animals, and a provider to family and community.

That one vote, the right vote in Washington, will bring life back to Montana.

Marti Laknar Shields,

Dillon

