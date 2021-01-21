Double standard for different parties?

I think that both parties need to be held to the same standards.

Democrats impeached Donald Trump for the tragedy that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6. If we hold all politicians to the same standard, we must impeach Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Jon Tester and many others on the Democrat side for all the violence that took place all last year. They encouraged incitement that led to the burning of cities, and the violence and killings that occurred during it.

Come on, lets have one standard set for all politicians. There were many police ambushed and killed last year, there were many people who lost their lives in the riots that ensued before evidence and facts were even released. This quick trigger must stop!