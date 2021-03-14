 Skip to main content
Double the impact

The American Rescue Plan will soon provide many Montanans with welcomed stimulus checks.

The stimulus checks will help rid ourselves of the painful pandemic and expedite the long-awaited return to our normal Montana lifestyle.

We can basically double the positive impact from stimulus checks by spending the checks locally rather than shipping your stimulus check to Kansas or China. If feasible, please consider spending your stimulus check in Missoula businesses. Here are some options that will double the impact of your stimulus check:

Seeking fun? Soul City Dry Goods (127 N. Higgins) and Rockin' Rudy’s (237 Blaine) are two Missoula stores that will trigger smiles and chuckles as you shop.

Need shoes, gear, or a purple chubby Chernobyl? Runners Edge (304 N. Higgins), Trailhead (221 E. Front), Grizzly Hackle (215 W. Front) have everything you need to enjoy Missoula’s trails, hikes, races, and world-class fly fishing.

Hungry? Thirsty? Missoula’s food and beverage options would be hard to beat in most markets four times our size. Four favorites from dozens of tempting options are Top Hat (134 W. Front), Scotty’s Table (131 S. Higgins), KettleHouse (602 Myrtle), and Tamarack (231 W. Front).

Lee Boman

Missoula

