Doubts about Russian role in pipeline

Believe it or not, Evraz, a Russian company, manufactured some of the pipe that TC Energy, a Canadian company, would use to build the Keystone XL pipeline. So much for America First!

I live on a ranch in Fallon County, and I have doubts about the wisdom of using pipe manufactured by Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin. Abramovich has helped Putin select his cabinet and has played a crucial role in furthering Putin's goals.

The Keystone pipeline will cross 221 rivers and streams in Montana. A leak in the Keystone pipe near any of them would be a disaster for Montana's farmers and ranchers. Trusting a Russian oligarch to protect Montana's water is naïve.

Just the other day, the Trump administration admitted Russian intelligence had hacked into the Energy Department, which builds and stockpiles nuclear weapons, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which could give Russian intelligence access to information that would turn off our lights.

We should be sanctioning Russia's oligarchs right now, not letting them build our energy infrastructure.

Governor Bullock is considering a permit to give the Keystone pipeline permission to cross Montana's rivers and streams. Tell him now is not the time to be helping a Russian oligarch out.