Downing does not belong in State Auditor's office

Downing does not belong in State Auditor's office

The State Auditor, also known as the Commissioner of Securities & Insurance, is responsible for safeguarding Montanans from irresponsible or fraudulent insurance and securities practices. The office does this through civil and criminal enforcement. Like many, I was disturbed to see the news about Auditor candidate Troy Downing’s actions in his home state of California. The reporting addressed his ex-wife’s testimony that he had threatened to kill her. She testified under oath that he told her “I’m gonna kill you, maybe tonight” during a visit with their children. Later, the court found that he had misrepresented his income in order to pay less child support. These claims are on top of Downing’s guilty pleas for buying in-state Montana hunting/fishing licenses while he was a California resident. These are not traits that belong in the State Auditor’s office. Why would Montana elect someone who has engaged in fraudulent behavior to a position that is supposed to protect us from fraudulent practices of insurance companies? Shane Morigeau has demonstrated his integrity during his time in the state legislature and as a practicing attorney. Ensuring quality affordable health care is one of his top priorities. The choice is clear here: Morigeau for Auditor.

Brian Upton,

Missoula

