Downing has business experience

With an open position, Montanans have a fresh choice this June on who will be their next state auditor. Montana needs someone with business experience, and who puts their commitment to serve and help their community above all else. That choice is Troy Downing.

After the Sept. 11 attacks, Downing put his life on hold to fight for our country in the U.S. Air Force. When COVID-19 hit Montana, he converted his Bozeman distillery to produce hand sanitizer to those in need. And now, he wants to take that same level of dedication and service to the State Auditor's Office.

Downing understands what's at stake this election. As state auditor, he will be an advocate for taxpayers, putting fiscal responsibility and transparency first. I cannot think of anyone more qualified for the job than Downing, whose wealth of business knowledge and experience with the securities and insurance industry will help guide him as state auditor/commissioner of securities and insurance.

I ask you to vote for Troy Downing for auditor on the Republican primary ballot this June 2.

Ed Dublois,

Bozeman

