Downing keeps turning up like bad penny

California multi-millionaire Troy Downing is back, like a bad penny. Failing to win a Senate seat in 2018, he’s now hoping to use the Montana auditor position as the way to get the Washington D.C. job he really wants.

He’s using his own millions to fund his campaign and isn’t worried about individual Montanans supporting him. He’s also hoping we won’t remember his history in our state.

Downing claims he’s a Montanan with his Big Sky home and snowboarding photos. We should forget the fact he took the homeowner’s tax exemption for his California property until just a couple of years ago.

The California millionaire also decided he didn’t need to follow laws that protect our fish and game and hunting rights. He was cited nine times — violations every single year for six years — and then went after Montana Fish and Game investigators for doing their jobs.

This is not someone we want in a state office that is supposed to enforce our laws. We don’t need more Californians and their money trying to work their way into our state government.

You will see who Downing really is, and you’ll see why you should vote for someone else who wants the job.

Mark Honken,

Frenchtown

