Downing not qualified for state auditor

California's Troy Downing: After his failed Senate run, Downing decided to run for Montana auditor, a job that would require him to oversee complex laws pertaining to insurance and securities and protecting consumers. That is an interesting proposition for someone who has demonstrated no respect for the law.

Downing has ignored Montana laws. From nine poaching charges and scheming to reduce his tax burden, to his nonchalant approach to campaign finance, Downing clearly doesn't see the law as something that applies to him.

Montanans deserve candidates who will earn votes with relevant experience and ethical practices. Downing has neither qualification. If his history of poaching isn't enough, look at his campaign website. He has no interest in the actual position and no real knowledge of what it would entail.

We don't need lawbreakers and out of state money in our state races, and we will do better in this election.

M. Ruth Havican,

Missoula

