Dr. King did not advocate for riots

Regarding the student essays published in last Sunday's paper:

They responded to an excerpt from one of Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches that was taken out of context. Taken in context, Dr. King was saying that he understood why victims of racism may riot, but that he did not advocate for or support those riots.

So, I have two questions:

1. Why did the MLK committee choose to make it seem as though Dr. King was advocating for riots?

2. Did the teachers present this misleading excerpt without context to their students?

Some of the students wrote essays that express no hope at all that justice can be achieved through peaceful protests. Would they have written much different essays if they had been presented with accurate information?

Jeff Watkins,

Lolo

