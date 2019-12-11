Below is a draft copy of the Republican Party platform for 2020. The final version may differ in minor details, but current party policy suggests the changes will be minimal.
- Taxation is theft.
- Government programs from which the wealthy derive no benefit are socialism.
- Public education costs too much. It only exists to train a cheap labor force.
- Regulations that don’t enhance corporate profit are bad.
- Climate change is fake news. Keep burning fossil fuels as long as it pays.
- Health care is a commodity just like soybeans. But it or do without.
- Public lands are a luxury we can’t afford. Sell them to the highest bidder.
- The poor are a burden they alone should have to bear.
- People who don’t look and think like us are dangerous.
- Keep repeating outrageous things about Democrats, and the base will think they’re true. If you run out of anything to say, repeat what you heard on Fox News.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula