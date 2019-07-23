Today I looked at the data recently released on the wildfires across the country since 1980. Climate change scientists long ago predicted an increased number of large fires (exceeding 40,000 acres) from man-made climate change.
The year 2017 saw eight large fires in Montana. For perspective, the area of Missoula is about 18,560 acres. A large fire would therefore be about at least 2.2 Missoulas in area. From 1980 to 1999, there were five years in Montana with a total of eight large fires burning the area of about 46 Missoulas.
From the year 2000 to 2018 there were 11 years with 33 large fires burning a total of about 171 Missoulas in area. That is a dramatic increase. The largest fire in all those years was the 2017 Lodgepole Complex Fire, a grass and forest fire in eastern Montana burning about 14.6 Missoulas.
The year of 1988 was a known year of fires. However, that year there were four large fires burning 23.5 Missoulas in area across the state. By comparison in 2017, 43 Missoulas in area burned in large fires. The increase is evident.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula