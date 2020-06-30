Drive-by shouter needs to change

To the person in the black SUV on Sunday evening who sarcastically shouted "Black freedom" to our friend, then laughed:
If your goal was to make this black man feel unwelcome in his own country, in this city, in this state, then you have succeeded. He is crushed. I am sorry that you choose to hide behind your willful ignorance and hateful speech.
If you feel that your actions were misunderstood, or you feel ashamed, please do something about it. Contribute to Color of Change PAC or similar organization that is working for social and economic justice. Be a better person.
Curtis and Theresa Noonan,
Missoula
