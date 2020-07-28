Drive-by shouter should apologize

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the elderly gentleman with the white hair, white mustache driving the white Subaru down Van Buren Drive late Wednesday morning:

I am perplexed as to why you found it necessary to open your car window and shout at my son and I as we rode our bikes up Van Buren Drive. You shouted “a**holes” at us.

We have never met. You know nothing about us other than we get around by bikes. You have nothing upon which to base your judgment. I think I am a fairly nice person, I am active in the community, and I would like to think that I contribute positively to my community and to Missoula in general. The judgement you passed upon us was baseless and without foundation.

I know very little about you save for our one encounter. I can make a reasonably good assessment about you based on your actions and foul language. My son and I look forward to your apology.

Alex Gallego,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0