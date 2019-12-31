Dear, Charles Brekjern, author of a Dec. 26 letter:
I was one of those anti-Trump people who was pulled out of the way by a good person. If he hadn't, my foot may have been crushed.
This kind, gentle lady you speak of came up behind us and just started driving through us. How dare you blame us. When people are accosted by a 2-ton vehicle they don't know is there till you're hit with it, it tends to get a person exited.
It certainly got a 5-foot, 2-inch, 100-pound woman she hit dead center on her grill. She literally had to run 6 feet to get out of her way. She was the only person to bang on her car.
The chanting by both sides kept anyone from hearing her engine. I guess honking your horn is a concept too far beyond a Trump supporter.
We are very lucky no one went to the hospital. There was a police report taken on the incident. So I hope the police come and talk to you, Mr. Brekjern.
I’m also sick of Republicans using Putin talking points.
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula