I know the senior citizen who was accosted by the anti-Trump loons the other night. I know that she was terrified by your actions.
She is a kind and gentle lady who would harm no one. All she wanted to do was go to dinner.
Roll down the window with you wackos going crazy and banging on her new car? I don’t think so. You should be ashamed of yourselves — plus, you should be in jail for assault.
And now, to top it off, you are proclaiming to be a victim. Give me a break. You are just a loser who can’t stand President Trump beating you every day. And he will beat you again ¯ and you know it. That is why you are so upset.
You have free articles remaining.
I can’t wait until November 2020 when the "Dumocrats" lose all — the House, the Senate and the presidency.
Charles Brekjern,
Missoula