Drop eligibility requirements to save money, help people in need

I worked for the State of Montana in administering money, medical and food stamps from 1973 until I retired in 2001, and during that time I was honored to serve many people who, at no fault of their own, were in need of help.

I saw first-hand the negative effects of all the "eligibility" requirements to obtain benefits. I always thought that the state could save money and provide for these citizens if they would just cut out the layers of administration and "eligibility" requirements and would save money and be more helpful by just handing out the benefit of money or medical card to the person when they came to express their need. If the powers that be would do that, it would help. But then, we would not have the layers of people who could make political gain from the system, nor embezzle from the system and punish the poor for being poor.