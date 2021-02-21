Dubious proposal for wilderness area

The Scapegoat Wilderness was designated in 1972 due, in large part, to a grassroots effort considered to be the first citizen-initiated wilderness in the country. The U.s. Forest Service wanted to log the area, but the public demanded the land, instead, be permanently protected. The Scapegoat is now part of the world-renowned Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

Today, the Forest Service, in lock-step with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, has another dubious proposal for the Scapegoat. It wants to poison 70 miles of the North Fork Blackfoot, plus a few sub-alpine lakes, in an attempt to eradicate fish planted decades ago. The area proposed for poisoning (above the falls) would then be re-planted with cutthroat trout, despite any strong evidence indicating that this stretch of the river had natural fish to begin with.

Helicopters, motorboats, generators and other motorized equipment would be permitted to complete the work. The Wilderness Act prohibits these activities unless they are the minimal tool necessary to maintain wilderness character.

If the public was responsible for establishing the Scapegoat Wilderness, now it must act to save it. Tell the Forest Service it needs to complete an environmental impact statement for the proposal. The comment deadline is now March 12.