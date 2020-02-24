Dudick has tenacity to be effective attorney general

I am proud to support Kimberly Dudik as Montana’s next attorney general. I am impressed by her leadership and her unwavering commitment to justice.

Dudik’s background as a nurse, a lawyer and a legislator have made her keenly aware of the challenges facing many Montanans. As a legislator, she was a strong advocate for crime victims. She was successful in passing laws to help put an end to human trafficking, and to protect victims of child abuse.

When I worked for the Office of Public Instruction, I saw Representative Dudik’s tenacity firsthand. Montana was the only state in the nation that did not require school districts to have anti-bullying policies and procedures. Dudik changed that. Now students and parents can know that their school is working to prevent bullying and to address the problem when it occurs.

I trust Kimberly Dudik to stand up for all Montanans. She has the experience, expertise and dedication needed to represent the state and its people. She has my vote for attorney general and I hope she has yours.

Terry Kendrick,

Missoula

