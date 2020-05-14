Dudik a proven advocate for equality

Dudik a proven advocate for equality

I fully support Kimberly Dudik serving as Montana’s next attorney general.

Dudik has been a strong, proven advocate of equality in Montana for everyone, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, fighting for reform in Montana’s laws so people are not discriminated against and are treated equally under the law. Dudik was part of changing Montana’s criminal laws to ensure equal protection for all Montanans when they are assaulted by their partner, regardless of the other person’s gender.

Dudik is forward-thinking and a proven true leader, developing innovative solutions to the problems Montanans face every day. Dudik is the proven fighter we need as attorney general to move Montana forward. She is committed to fighting for dignity and equality for all Montanans.

Please join me in supporting her to be Montana attorney general and vote Kimberly Dudik for attorney general on June 2.

Kelli Twoteeth,

Missoula

