Dudik fights for lasting change

Kimberly Dudik is the most impressive and qualified candidate to become our next attorney general. She is a proven leader and fighter for creating lasting change in Montana. She has a remarkable career as a nurse, an attorney and a state representative. Nobody is more fitting to be our next attorney general.

I know that Kimberly Dudik will work to protect me as an employee in the Missoula restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimberly Dudik has unique experience in health care as a former nurse and is dedicated to protecting the health, safety and rights of employees statewide. With hours cut and many employees relying on unemployment like me, workers deserve the best to protect them.

Kimberly Dudik is a dependable candidate who consistently reaches across the aisle while working in the Montana Legislature in order to enact real change for our state. This has been shown through her work as a private attorney and assistant attorney general protecting vulnerable populations, her work in the legislature expanding health care access, and working with our attorney general to protect our elderly against fraudulent ads and scams.

Isaac Mahn,

Missoula

