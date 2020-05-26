Dudik fought to clean up pollution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After working for more than 30 years in the environmental movement, I am excited to support Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

She understands the intersections of the environmental movement with justice issues such as gender and racial equity. Starting her career as a nurse and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, Dudik saw firsthand the damage that polluted water and land can do to our communities. As a private attorney, deputy Gallatin County attorney and assistant attorney general, Dudik protected vulnerable communities from abuse and held responsible parties accountable.

As a four-term state legislator, Dudik worked with tribal legislators to address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people and made significant reforms to protect women and children across the state.

Knowing that our most vulnerable communities bear the brunt of pollution in our state, Dudik led the effort to hold the Smurfit Stone mill site accountable for back taxes that they had been evading, ultimately getting millions of dollars back to the community to clean up the pollution that had been left when the mill went bankrupt.

Join me and vote for Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

Bryony Schwan,

Missoula

