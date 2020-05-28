Dudik has deep-rooted determination

Dudik has deep-rooted determination

I’m proud to have served Montanans as a member of the State House of Representatives and I am endorsing Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

I’m proud to stand with Dudik, someone who has worked so diligently to protect Montanans and our environment. As a teacher, farmer, pilot and avid public lands advocate, I’m encouraged by Dudik's desire to protect Montana’s ecological health.

As attorney general, she will prioritize keeping our lands healthy, holding polluters accountable, and working to stop land and water contamination. She has a seven-point, comprehensive plan to protect our public lands and unlock landlocked public lands, such as leading a national attorneys general push for full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund and creating the first ever Access Our Public Lands Task Force.

Dudik has made real change with the bipartisan support of legislators and citizens from across the state. In short, Dudik is a fellow Montanan with a sincere love for our state and a deep-rooted determination to protect its beauty for future generations. She genuinely cares about the people of Montana, her neighbors, and will fight to improve Montana’s future.

Join me in voting for Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

Rep. Willis Curdy,

House District 98,

Missoula

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

