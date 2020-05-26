Dudik has experience, expertise, tenacity

I decided some time ago that I would begin voting for people, rather than simply looking to the R or D following a candidate’s name on the ballot. Of course, this is much easier if you actually know the person.
I’ve known Kimberly Dudik for 22 years now, since she was a nurse in the NICU. I watched with admiration when she went to law school and then used her medical and legal background to champion Montanans across the state. Dudik is smart, she has a great heart and she is one of the hardest-working women I know. The combination of those three things makes her a force to be reckoned with.
I know that as Montana’s attorney general, Dudik will hold offenders accountable and protect vulnerable populations. Dudik has the experience as a state and county prosecutor to fairly enforce our laws and she has the experience as a private practice attorney to do what is right for Montana’s citizens and its small businesses.
Dudik has the experience, expertise and the tenacity to deliver real results for Montana. I am all in for Kimberly Dudik this election and I hope you will vote for her as well.
Kelly Gallinger,
Billings
