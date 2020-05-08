Dudik has experience, record of success

I am writing in enthusiastic support of Kimberly Dudik for attorney general.

She has 18 years of experience as a professional attorney, including as a civil litigator, and as a criminal prosecutor. She has protected victims of crime for much of her career. She's has actual experience as an assistant attorney general, as a deputy county attorney and as a Supreme Court law clerk.

But just as importantly, she is a four-term representative in the Montana House of Representatives. She has been wildly successful during this time, passing a huge number of bipartisan bills, many in regards to crime victims and advocacy.

At this time, we need someone with the experience as an attorney on many levels who can hit the ground running. We need someone who has the vision to identify problems for all people in Montana and work to solve them. We don't need someone to learn on the job.

Please join me in enthusiastic support Dudik for attorney general.

Stacy Rye,

Missoula

