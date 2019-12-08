This summer during a "meet and greet" I had the opportunity to visit with Kimberly Dudik. Her diverse background relevant to the position of Montana attorney general, personal professional journey, and perception of Montana families' needs persuaded me to explore her website.
As a nurse, lawyer and four-term Montana legislator who has a history of passing legislation with bipartisan support, she advocated for Montanans by advancing and creating programs for affordable health care, criminal justice reform, domestic violence survivors and voting rights.
Her leadership skills are demonstrated by her performance as assistant attorney general, chair of the Council of State Governments West, and chair of the Taskforce on State Public Defender Operations, as well as being a recipient of the 2013 New Leaders Council Award for Political Leadership.
As a former teacher and grandmother, I appreciate and support dedicated, principled leaders like Dudik who provide positive role models for the young people of Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
I would encourage citizens to view her extensive background and qualifications for attorney general on her website, www.dudikformontana.com.
Patricia Doyle,
Florence