Dudik has proven record

We have taken some great steps to break the cycle of addiction and misdemeanor arrest, but we need leadership on this issue from the office of the Montana attorney general. Kimberly Dudik has a proven record of reforming our criminal justice system.

She held offenders accountable and protected vulnerable populations as a deputy Gallatin County attorney, an assistant attorney general and a private attorney. She also served as a substitute judge and a four-term legislator. She led reforms to help pregnant women receive chemical dependency treatment without being prosecuted for their addiction and passed legislation to protect children from sexual abuse and stop human trafficking. She also started the only state-funded holistic criminal defense program in the nation, providing wraparound services to individuals so they can address the issues underlying their criminal behavior.

As attorney general, she will continue to increase mental health and chemical dependency treatment. She will bolster the pre-trial diversion program that she started to get non-violent offenders connected to the services they need. Dudik will also ensure that the juvenile justice system has the resources it needs to rehabilitate young Montanans.

Kimberly Dudik has my support for Montana attorney general because she has a proven record.