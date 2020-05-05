Dudik has record of criminal justice reform

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m William Leaphart, retired Montana Supreme Court justice, and I am writing today to support my former Montana Supreme Court clerk, Kimberly Dudik.

I know from my experience on the court that we need statewide leadership to make our state safer and healthier, especially in the office of the Montana Attorney General, the state’s chief law enforcement officer. Kimberly Dudik has a proven record of reforming our criminal justice system. She held offenders accountable and protected vulnerable populations as a deputy Gallatin County attorney and an assistant attorney general under Attorney General Steve Bullock.

As a private attorney, Kimberly Dudik fought for the rights of citizens at all levels. She also served the people of Montana as a legislator for the past eight years. Dudik has the front-line experience as a state and county prosecutor enforcing our laws and changing policy as a lawmaker to make our state safer. Experience matters and Dudik has proven she has the expertise to deliver real results that matter. She relies on her years of experience when solving problems, using common sense and facts.

As a long-time member of Montana’s legal community, I urge you to vote for Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

William Leaphart,

Helena

