Dudik has record of effectiveness

I’m proud to stand with Kimberly Dudik: a four-term legislator, mother of four, former neonatal nurse and prosecutor.

Dudik is a proven champion for our environment, as well as a long-time advocate for criminal justice reform and protecting children from abuse. During her time in the Montana House of Representatives, Dudik has made bipartisan progress her priority. Dudik has passed and strengthened anti-bullying laws and established requirements for a statewide plan to combat child abuse and neglect. Dudik also allowed the use of civil actions to collect delinquent corporate taxes, relieving the burden on local communities and holding corporations accountable.

As attorney general, she will continue to prioritize keeping our lands healthy, holding polluters accountable, and working to stop human trafficking and child abuse. From environmental protections to criminal justice reform, LGBTQ+ equality to reproductive rights, we need an attorney general with a proven record on the issues that matter most. Kimberly Dudik has that record.

Please join me in voting for Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general!

Rep. Marilyn Marler,

House District 90,

Missoula

