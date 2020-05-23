Dudik is a proven advocate for the environment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I remember being introduced to Montana through the classic film, “A River Runs Through It.” After seeing the film, I had to visit Montana to see if such a beautiful place could actually exist. To my delight, Montana was just as gorgeous as it was portrayed in the film.

Whether you were born here or not, all Montanans seem to agree that we care deeply about protecting our awe-inspiring outdoors. That’s why I am supporting Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general. She is a proven advocate for our environment, serving four terms in the state legislature to defend our public lands and hold polluters accountable.

As a nurse and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, Dudik saw firsthand the damage that polluted waterways can do to the health of our communities. And with over 18 years of experience as a private attorney, deputy Gallatin County attorney, and assistant attorney general, Dudik brings unparalleled legal expertise to this office.

I know that Dudik will use her position on the Montana State Land Board to protect the beautiful places that make Montana so special because she has a proven record of doing so. Vote Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

Betsy Swartz,

Bozeman

