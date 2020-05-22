Dudik is proven leader poised to make change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is so much at stake in this election, and we need proven leaders to make real change for our state. Kimberly Dudik, candidate for Montana attorney general, is that proven leader.

Dudik has over 18 years of experience as a deputy Gallatin County attorney, an assistant attorney general and a private attorney. For almost two decades, Dudik focused her career on protecting children and holding abusers accountable. She also served as a legislator for eight years, making key reforms to our criminal justice system, including the creation of the country’s first holistic defense program that provides wraparound services to help individuals in the criminal justice system address the underlying issues related to their criminal behavior.

She also recovered millions of dollars in unpaid back taxes from Smurfit Stone when they left town, handing Frenchtown the bill for clean up.

Dudik has frontline experience as a state and county prosecutor enforcing our laws and changing policy as a lawmaker to make our state safer.

Experience matters and Dudik is a proven leader. We urge you to vote for Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general. We need an attorney general who will work for all Montana and not special interests.

Rick and Beth Cottingham,

Helena

