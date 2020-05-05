Dudik is qualified leader Montana needs

Dudik has the type of wide-ranging experience, being an attorney for nearly 18 years practicing both civil and criminal law, that Montana needs in its attorney general. Dudik has also led key reforms to protect children from sexual abuse, stop human trafficking and reform our criminal justice system so more people receive the treatment they need for chemical dependency and mental health issues that all too often lead them to repeated involvement in the criminal justice system. Dudik knows this because of her frontline experience as a prosecutor enforcing our laws as well as her experience as a nurse.