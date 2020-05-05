Dudik is qualified leader Montana needs

I am writing to ask you to join me and support Kimberly Dudik to be Montana’s next attorney general.
Dudik has the type of wide-ranging experience, being an attorney for nearly 18 years practicing both civil and criminal law, that Montana needs in its attorney general. Dudik has also led key reforms to protect children from sexual abuse, stop human trafficking and reform our criminal justice system so more people receive the treatment they need for chemical dependency and mental health issues that all too often lead them to repeated involvement in the criminal justice system. Dudik knows this because of her frontline experience as a prosecutor enforcing our laws as well as her experience as a nurse.
Dudik also successfully fought for a clean and healthy environment and to hold polluters accountable. She held out-of-state corporations and polluters accountable by helping her hometown of Frenchtown and the county collect nearly $1 million in delinquent taxes from the Smurfit-Stone Container mill site on polluted land they owned and refused to clean up or pay taxes on.
Dudik is the qualified and proven leader that Montana needs. Please join me and vote for Kimberly Dudik in the June primary.
Juanita Vero,
Greenough
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!