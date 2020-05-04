Dudik is strong, courageous leader Montana needs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During these uncertain times of pandemic, Montana needs strong, courageous leaders like Kimberly Dudik for attorney general.

The injustices in our public safety and justice, health care and socio-economic systems have never been so apparent as during COVID-19. Dudik will work hard to correct those injustices.

She’s an effective, four-term state representative, assistant attorney general and deputy county attorney for safe communities, caring nurse and loving mother — advocating equity and justice in every role she’s held. Kimberly Dudik raised the bar on the legislature — sponsoring legislation to protect consumers, safeguard our rights, reform an outdated and often discriminatory criminal justice system, hold corporate polluters accountable, and keep public lands public.

Dudik and I worked on legislation to eliminate the clock on justice and repeal antiquated statute of limitations that obstructed prosecution of child sex abuse in our state. There’s still more to do and that’s why we need Kimberly Dudik in the Attorney General’s Office.