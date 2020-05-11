Dudik knows value of living in Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I proudly support Kimberly Dudik for Montana’s next attorney general.

As a mother of four, Dudik is invested in ensuring that our environment is healthy and safe for future generations. Dudik’s love for Montana far outreaches the barriers that come with today’s demands on our natural resources. We need someone in office who knows the value of living in Montana and how it is like no other place.

Dudik’s background in the Attorney General’s Office, her experience as a prosecutor, and her dedication to the people of Montana make her irreplaceable. It is important to look at all the sides of a situation before acting upon it. Dudik listens and tries to reach a solution that everyone will be happy with without compromising her own values. Her priorities extend to the people of Montana, and with those people she has a sure fighting chance to do what is best for our environment, children and criminal justice system.

I worked with Kim Dudik on anti-human trafficking initiatives and sexual assault education. My dedication to Dudik’s campaign is rooted in this work and the time that I spent with her.

Please join me in supporting and voting for Kimberly Dudik!

Laurie Barton,

Pullman, Washington

