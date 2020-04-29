Dudik particularly skilled for times

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I, like many of my peers, am worried as to what the post-coronavirus world looks like. The only benefit I see to this is that we have the opportunity to vote for people who not only can lead us in a post coronavirus world but want to make Montana better.

There is not a single candidate more qualified to lead Montana into this new future than Kim Dudik. Dudik has been fighting and paving a way forward for Montana as a representative in the state legislature working on key issues like Medicaid expansion, missing and murdered Indigenous women, child abuse, women's rights issues and so much more.

Not only has she led in the legislature but she has already worked in the Attorney General's Office under Steve Bullock and knows how important that office is to ensuring the rights of all Montanans. Most importantly in this post-COVID-19 world, Dudik was a nurse before becoming an attorney and is acutely aware of how the Attorney General's Office can help Montanans in a new normal.

I'm ready for a new path forward with someone with a wide variety of experience and a proven record. Join me in supporting Kim Dudik for Montana attorney general.

Samantha Thomas,

Missoula