Dudik prioritizes healthy lands, communities

My name is Vicki Cocchiarella and I’m proud to have served you as a member of the Montana House of Representatives and the Montana Senate.

I’m writing today to let you know that I am endorsing Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general. I’m proud to stand with Dudik: a four-term legislator, mother of four, former neonatal nurse and prosecutor. Dudik is a proven champion for our environment and public lands, as well as a long-time advocate for criminal justice reform and protecting children from abuse and human trafficking.

Dudik has made bipartisan progress her priority. She created the first state-funded holistic defense program in the nation to provide support for people facing criminal charges and address issues that commonly lead to criminal behavior; passed and strengthened statewide anti-bullying laws; established requirements for a statewide plan to combat child abuse and neglect; and allowed the use of civil actions to collect delinquent corporate taxes, relieving the burden on local communities and holding corporations accountable.

As attorney general, Dudik will prioritize keeping our lands healthy, holding polluters accountable, and working to stop human trafficking and child abuse. I hope you will join me in voting for Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.