Dudik will continue to improve criminal justice system

I am writing this to let you know, as a mental health and substance use disorder treatment provider in Missoua, I feel that a vote for Kim Dudik is a vote to improve our criminal justice system.

Dudik is the only candidate running for this office with both a proven track record in passing laws in the legislature that improve the health and safety of this state, as well as having worked as a nurse prior to being an attorney. The combination of both legal experience and healthcare make Kim Dudik the only tangible option when it comes to making meaningful reforms to our criminal justice system as she understands criminal justice reform as a public health crisis.

A majority of our criminal justice system is composed of citizens with substance use disorders and a majority of the children in our state's child protective system are there related to their parent's struggles with addiction. Without meaningful reform from a skilled and educated attorney general we will not see improvements. As a provider to our state's most vulnerable, please consider a vote for Dudik.

Megan Bailey,

Missoula

