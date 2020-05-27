Dudik will deliver results that matter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly Dudik is the best choice for Montana attorney general.

Dudik is not only a champion of the issues that matter to everyday Montanans — she has the proven experience to deliver results that matter to our everyday lives. That is the type of leadership we need in the Attorney General’s Office to make badly needed reform in areas that have been neglected for too long.

Dudik began her career two decades ago, serving the people of Montana as a registered nurse specializing in neonatal intensive care. She’s been an attorney for 18 years with well-rounded experience: upholding justice as a substitute judge, deputy Gallatin County attorney, and assistant Montana attorney general.

For the past eight years, Dudik's served Montanans in the state Legislature, improving our policies and fighting for meaningful child protection and criminal justice reforms. I have seen her move the needle on everything from environmental protection to ending human trafficking, and work across the aisle to make real changes for Montanans.

As attorney general, Dudik will deliver results and put people over politics. With so much at stake, there is no better choice than Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

Holly Kingsford,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0