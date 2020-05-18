Dudik will tackle problems ignored for too long

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kimberly Dudik is the proven leader Montana needs as attorney general.

I have been so impressed with her ability to bring people together to reform Montana laws and move Montana forward. As attorney general, she will prosecute hate crimes to the full extent of the law. Her work representing Montanans and prosecuting crimes shows she will tackle discriminatory laws and practices across Montana and make sure all Montanans, regardless of race and background, are treated equally.

We can also trust Dudik will prioritize and continue her work started in the Legislature to protect Montana’s Indigenous communities from violence and discrimination. Montana faces many problems that have been ignored and under-addressed for too long. This includes the high rate of violence against women and girls, the epidemic of violence of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Only one candidate for attorney general is talking about these issues, has experience in delivering effective change in these areas, and has a proven record of delivering results that make our lives better.

I am supporting Kimberly for attorney general because she is the most qualified person running for the position and we need her leadership. Join me in supporting Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

Judith Heilman,

Bozeman

