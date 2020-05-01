Dudik's record proves abilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I support Kimberly Dudik for attorney general because she is the most experienced candidate in the race.

She is an accomplished state legislator who has a proven record of getting bipartisan bills passed. Those bills that she helped push through Republican-dominated legislatures will help end human trafficking, expand access of chemical dependency and mental health resources, promote safety and inclusion in schools and communities, and end the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Montana. That record proves she can work with and for everyone.

As a registered nurse, a mom and an advocate for victims of domestic violence, she understands health care issues well. She is an accomplished 17-year attorney who is dedicated to listening to all Montanans and especially attentive to Native, LGBTQ issues and women’s rights. She will help any person who is disenfranchised — to make the justice system accessible to everyone. Her well-rounded experience in both civil and criminal law is essential for the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Please vote for Kimberly Dudik in the upcoming primary. She will fight for you as your attorney general to help make Montana progressive and inclusive.

Dave Severson,

Missoula

