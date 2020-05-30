× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing today to endorse Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general.

Dudik’s story is a Montana story. Dudik was born and raised here, and has made Montana her home for her entire life. She attended high school, college and law school here, and she devoted her professional career to Montana, helping those in need and fighting for justice.

I know Dudik can win the general election because she has put in the work and she has a strong statewide network of support. Before the stay-at-home order, Dudik worked hard to travel across the state and meet with voters to find solutions to the issues they are facing in their community. Dudik has put in the work to win the general election, just like she did in all four of her legislative races, which she won even when facing contested primaries.

Not to mention that when women run on the Democratic ticket in Montana, they win. Beginning with Jeannette Rankin, Montanans have a history of electing women to statewide office, and Dudik's race is no different.

I am voting Kimberly Dudik for Montana attorney general and I ask you to join me.

Charlie Brown,

Missoula

