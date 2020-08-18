Duty to ensure fair election

Senator Daines, Senator Tester and Representative Gianforte:
Remember the constitutional provision to override a presidential veto? It is time for you to use it!
Call your colleagues together. Pass a bill to fully fund the Postal Service through the end of 2020. Include specific tasks to overcome the barriers that the current postmaster is setting up to reduce service from the Postal Service. Include specific steps for monitoring and consequences if the postmaster fails.
When Donald Trump vetoes the measure, override it. This is your duty, to ensure a fair election in November.
People of Montana, this is urgent. Please send this request to all three of our representatives.
Jane Smith,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!