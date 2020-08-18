Duty to ensure fair election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senator Daines, Senator Tester and Representative Gianforte:

Remember the constitutional provision to override a presidential veto? It is time for you to use it!

Call your colleagues together. Pass a bill to fully fund the Postal Service through the end of 2020. Include specific tasks to overcome the barriers that the current postmaster is setting up to reduce service from the Postal Service. Include specific steps for monitoring and consequences if the postmaster fails.

When Donald Trump vetoes the measure, override it. This is your duty, to ensure a fair election in November.

People of Montana, this is urgent. Please send this request to all three of our representatives.

Jane Smith,

Missoula

